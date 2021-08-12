Cancel
Hints from Heloise: Weed killer

Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

Dear Heloise: Wherever there are weeds, I have my spray bottle of vinegar. I spray thoroughly, then the next day they shrivel up, and the day after, they are usually gone. — Carolyn T., via email. Carolyn, vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available, I've...

www.athensmessenger.com

