HAPPENING TODAY: Parents plan to protest, demand mask mandate at Cobb County schools

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of concerned parents are planning to protest outside Cobb County School headquarters Thursday afternoon demanding that the district make masks required for students and staff.

The protest comes just a day after a Cobb County school sent an entire 5th grade class home for virtual learning because so many students tested positive for COVID-19.

The principal at East Side Elementary School in Marietta, Maria Taylor, sent a letter to parents on Wednesday.

“This was not an easy decision to make but was done so due to the fact that over the past few days we have had an extremely high number of 5th grade students who have tested positive for COVID-19,” the letter read.

Many parents throughout the county have demanded that masks be required at schools as cases of COVID-19 increase. The case rate has increased more than 200% in recent weeks due to the spread of the delta variant.

The director of the Cobb Douglas Public Health Department says that wearing masks and getting vaccinated will help slow down the spike they have been seeing in recent weeks.

The parent protest will take place at 4:30 p.m. on 514 Glover Street in Marietta.

“Concerned parents of students in Cobb County Schools will come together for a socially distanced protest to demand the Cobb County School District follow the guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and mandate masks to protect our children,” the protest announcement said.

