Maverix Metals (MMX) Declares $0.0125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per share, or $0.05 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 31, 2021,...

www.streetinsider.com

