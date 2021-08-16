Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

eBay (EBAY) Dips on Mixed Q2 Results, Analysts Raise PTs on Buybacks and Higher Margin Outlook

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) are down over 1.5% in early Wednesday trading after the company reported its Q2 results. eBay reported EPS of $0.99 per share to top...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pts#Dips#Outlook#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Eps#Korean#Bofa#Gmv#Ecommerce#Barclays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bit Digital (BTBT) Reports Q1 Loss of $0.03/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.3 million, versus $674 thousand reported last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $75.44.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Reports Q2 EPS of $1.04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) reported Q2 EPS of $1.04, versus $0.71 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million, versus $216 million reported last year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.07, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $393.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $367.8 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Prices 996K Share IPO at $19/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 996,429 shares of common stock offered by Southern States and 1,003,571 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, resulting in estimated net proceeds to Southern States, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $15.8 million. Southern States' common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SSBK" on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Tops Q1 EPS by 7c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.08), $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $49.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $48.2 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

'Risk/Reward Too Hard to Ignore': Macy's (M) Upgraded to 'Neutral' at JPMorgan

Shares of Macy’s (NYSE: M) exploded yesterday after the company as earnings smashed estimates. Macy’s reported EPS of $1.29 per ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cable ONE (CABO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $2.75; 0.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.75 per share, or $11 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $2.50. The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2021, to stockholders...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Buy Rating for Performance Food Group

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) on Friday, setting a price target of $68, which is approximately 57.66% above the present share price of $43.13. expects Performance Food Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.06 for the third quarter...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Are Cautious Post Nvidia's Q2 Results

Several analysts raised price targets on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) after beating earnings in Q2. Analyst Reactions: Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer raised the price target on NVIDIA's to $225 from $175, implying an 18.2% upside, and affirmed an Outperform rating. While the stock is not cheap, Pitzer sees the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy