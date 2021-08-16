eBay (EBAY) Dips on Mixed Q2 Results, Analysts Raise PTs on Buybacks and Higher Margin Outlook

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $75.44.