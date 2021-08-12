Cancel
Photography

How to get three different looks with a single $5 gold background

By Dunja Djudjic
DIY Photography
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of cheap and easily available items that you can add to your shots and raise them to a whole new level. In this video from Adorama, photographer Gavin Hoey takes you to his studio to show you how to get three different portrait looks with a single gold background. He uses a $5 gold emergency blanket, so this is a pretty cheap, yet versatile trick to add some sparkle to your portraits.

