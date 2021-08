It’s a data-heavy week for the UK, with investors turning to Wednesday’s CPI readings and Friday’s retail sales numbers (all due at 06:00 GMT) after today’s employment report. The key monthly metrics for the British economy are not anticipated to bring anything new to the table as far as the Bank of England policy outlook or the pound are concerned. However, they may determine how well sterling stacks up against its peers in the short term, some of which have had a few wobbles lately, including the mighty US dollar.