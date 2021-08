A top US central bank official called for the Federal Reserve to start tapering its asset purchase programme. In remarks prepared for a speech, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Esther George, said that while "special factors" were still at play, expectations of continued strong demand, a recovering labor market, and firm inflation expectations were "consistent" with the Fed’s guidance regarding "substantial further progress toward its objectives" being made before beginning to 'taper' them.