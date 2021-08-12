Cancel
NFL

How to watch, listen, stream Washington vs. Patriots in preseason Week 1

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
The Washington Football Team opens up the 2021 preseason on Thursday with a trip to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots.

Washington enters the preseason opener intending to play its starters. Head coach Ron Rivera didn’t say how long the starters would play, but he detailed what he was looking for from his quarterbacks.

“Is he going through the checks, the processes he needs to?” Rivera said Tuesday. “When I’m done, I’m going to take a look and see what the playbook tells us, whether or not we spread the ball around properly and we used all of our assets out there.”

While most of Washington’s roster is set, there are still several battles to be won this preseason. Wide receiver, defensive back, defensive end, and the offensive line are some positions to watch for Washington on Thursday night.

The Football Team will be playing Rivera’s former franchise quarterback in Carolina, Cam Newton. Washington will also see plenty of New England’s first-round quarterback, Mac Jones.

Here’s how you can watch the Washington Football Team and the New England Patriots preseason battle:

How to watch, listen, stream Washington at New England

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

TV: NFL Network

Radio: SiriusXM channel 380 for Washington’s broadcast and channel 381 for New England’s broadcast.

Stream: FuboTV (try it free).

