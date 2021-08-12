Cancel
Self-isolation rules have been relaxed for the fully vaccinated and under-18s

By Maya Lou
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the recent weeks, an alarming number of people have been getting alerts to self-isolate due to possible contact with a COVID-positive individual. This has affected daily life in the UK as several businesses and local transportation have had to slow down or shut down because of a staff shortage. But now that more than 75% of the population has been fully vaccinated, authorities are planning to change up the rules on self-isolation.

