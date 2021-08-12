Woman accused of working as a doctor without completing medical degree
An investigation has been launched in a hospital in Sydney, Australia after a woman was discovered to have falsified her medical degree. The 27-year-old managed to get a job at Bankstown Hospital in January of this year and has been treating patients for eight months despite never having completed her degree. Reports have now come out saying that she failed her final university exams which led her to forge documents to prove the opposite in order to be accepted into the hospital.www.gentside.co.uk
Comments / 0