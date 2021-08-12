Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Woman accused of working as a doctor without completing medical degree

By Alex Schrute
gentside.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation has been launched in a hospital in Sydney, Australia after a woman was discovered to have falsified her medical degree. The 27-year-old managed to get a job at Bankstown Hospital in January of this year and has been treating patients for eight months despite never having completed her degree. Reports have now come out saying that she failed her final university exams which led her to forge documents to prove the opposite in order to be accepted into the hospital.

www.gentside.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Degree#Bankstown Hospital#Australian#Nsw Police#Ahpra#Bankstown Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Surgeon who burned initials onto patients’ livers faces fresh tribunal after GMC complaint

A High Court judge has ruled in favour of a fresh medical tribunal into the case of a surgeon who burned his initials on the livers of two unconscious patients. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPT) originally gave Simon Bramhall a five-month suspension but in an appeal on Tuesday, the General Medical Council (GMC) complained this was an “insufficient” punishment.
Evansville, INwamwamfm.com

Evansville doctor accused of groping female patients

A primary care doctor from Evansville is accused of groping two female patients. Both women reported being groped by Dr. James Jenison during the summer of 2019, according to court documents from the Attorney General’s office. In both instances, the women reported that Dr. Jenison performed unannounced breast exams on...
WorldInternational Business Times

Fake Doctor Allegedly Worked At Hospital For 8 Months, Fooled Staff And Patients

Police in Australia are investigating a 27-year-old woman who allegedly pretended to be a doctor at a Sydney hospital for eight months. The unnamed woman had failed her final exams but still landed a job at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital in New South Wales' (NSW) capital in January using fake documents, Australian outlet 7News reported.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Scandal: Nurse is Suspected to Have Injected Thousands of People With Salt Water Instead of the Real Doses

Going to get vaccinated for COVID but instead receiving an injection with saline solution may sound amusing to many of us. But it’s what supposedly happened to thousands of Germans. A nurse is suspected of having replaced over 8,500 vaccine doses with salt water, as health officials from the German state of Lower Saxony report.
Los Angeles County, CAVictorville Daily Press

Antelope Valley doctor faces federal narcotics charges after allegedly prescribing 'often-abused' drugs without medical need

An Antelope Valley physician arrested earlier this week remained in federal custody Friday for allegedly prescribing often-abused controlled substances, including opioid-based medications, during telemedicine sessions with patients across the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Dr. Raphael Tomas Malikian, 36, a resident of Llano and Palmdale in...
HealthPosted by
The Voice

Proper, complete, treatment must be the medical goal

More than a decade ago, Dr. Bernard Bahari, MD, treated his patients with ReVia (Naltrexone Hydrochloride) and found that many of them couldn’t afford it. He advised them to cut the pills in half, then in half again. At that point, it became impossible to make a real cut into what was just powder – but the medicine still worked. He asked a local compounding pharmacist in New York to crush some of the 50 mg pills, add a filler, and pack into capsules, each containing 3.0 mg. That was the birth of LDN (Low Dose Naltrexone).
HealthBBC

Gary Mavin: Hospital suicide patient 'feared being sent home'

A mental health patient killed himself because he feared being discharged from hospital, an inquest has heard. Gary Mavin died at the Priory Hospital in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 September 2020. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard the 54-year-old's release was halted once his fears became apparent, but he was not told...
Clayton County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Clayton County man missing for weeks without medication

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 38-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a month. Officials say Tremaine Copeland has not been seen after leaving his home on the 1200 block of Southlake Cove Court on the morning of July 10. According to...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

High Desert, California Doctor Arrested on Federal Narcotics Charges for Issuing Prescriptions Without Medical Need After Telemedicine Sessions

August 14, 2021 - LOS ANGELES – A High Desert physician remains in federal custody on August 13, 2021, after his arrest Wednesday on charges of illegally dispensing prescriptions for often-abused controlled. substances – including opioid-based medications – during telemedicine sessions with “patients” from across the United States. Dr. Raphael...
Public Safetyfox35orlando.com

Woman accused of pushing baby into traffic

A woman is accused of pushing her baby in a stroller into traffic several times. Authorities said drivers were forced to swerve out of the way. FOX 35's David Bowden spoke exclusively with a woman who said she witnessed the incident.
Public HealthThe Guardian

System under strain: is lightning-fast Delta outpacing NSW contact tracers?

Early on Thursday afternoon, 10 days after a grocery trip in locked-down Sydney, Natalie Barker’s phone lit up with some wholly unsurprising news. “This is a message from NSW Health,” the text read. “A person who attended Tramshed Sydney in Forest Lodge … has tested positive for Covid-19. All people there at the same time are advised to get tested for Covid-19 as soon as possible and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy