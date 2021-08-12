Cancel
Europe

EU brands Polish media bill ‘a negative signal’

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal. “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies welcome, not fight against,” the Vice...

Europe
