Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have revealed the ninth Strictly Come Dancing contestant on This Morning - and we can’t wait to see them take on the iconic dance floor!. Tilly Ramsay is Gordan and Tana Ramsay's daughter, and is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts of 9.5 million followers. She also presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC, which saw her cooking and having adventures along with her family, for which she received three Children’s BAFTA nominations.