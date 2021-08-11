UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 792)
The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Rebels season a year ago and key in on their current roster and project just what UNLV should do this upcoming season. Is Marcus Arroyo the right man for the job in Las Vegas? Is UNLV recruiting better than usual? Will UNLV get their first win of the Arroyo against Eastern Washington? What should we expect from this UNLV defense this year? We talk it all on this special UNLV Runnin’ Rebels edition of The College Football Experience.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Comments / 0