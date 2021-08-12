Pokimane opens up about “surreal” experience filming Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds

They’re called “non-playable characters,” or NPCs for short. If you’ve played an RPG (Role-Playing Game; think Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption), then you know who they are: the generic everyday folks you see walking down the street when you, the person sitting in front of your computer or behind your PS4, are ripping shit up during gameplay. They are the people you jostle in the street when you’re running toward a save point, the pedestrians you hit while cops chase you during a mission, the casualties when you decide to play sociopathic sniper on a whim, the pixelated collateral damage of your escapism. They’re just there in the background, repeating phrases (“Hey, watch it!” “I’ve got to get to work!”), milling about. But what if these NPCs had hopes, fears, ambitions? What if they had a soul? Or at least, you know, looked like a Canadian movie star and had a name?