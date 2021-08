With a pair of area nuclear plants scheduled to be shut down over the next three months, a group of Republican lawmakers is doing all it can to save residents' jobs. “We must keep our nuclear fleet open,” state Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) posted on Facebook. “Our state and its residents cannot afford to let these plants be decommissioned. According to modeling by Vibrant Clean Energy, LLC, who has done consulting for multiple state governments, the federal government, utilities and companies, 70 percent of Illinois customers will pay billions more to reach 100 percent carbon-free energy without reliable nuclear energy.”