8 Best Glute Exercises & Workout for a Nicer Butt

By Alex Linde
thetrendspotter.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA firm and juicy booty looks excellent on both gents and ladies but can take some work to achieve. If you’re looking to build and maintain a great-looking butt, you’ll need a combination of moves that works all the gluteal muscles through their full range of motion, from complete stretch to full contraction. There are four categories of glute exercises, and the perfect workout includes at least one of each kind. These are thrust/bridge, squat/lunge, hinge/pull, and abduction movement. Incorporate these into your weekly routine, performing them consistently, and you’ll be showing off your dump truck in no time!

#Exercise#Leg Muscles#Gluteal Muscles#Workout#Lower Body
