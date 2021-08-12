8 Best Glute Exercises & Workout for a Nicer Butt

Just had a great workout? Well, you’ll want to do it all over again, and one of the best ways to ensure a successful routine tomorrow is by using a recovery device like a foam roller today. Taking a few minutes with one of these right after you’ve hit the weights can help curb muscle soreness, making sure you’re ready to go again tomorrow. How it works and how much it helps depends on your device—and workout—of choice, but the long and short of it is this: When you exercise hard, you create small tears in your muscles. These tiny breaks...