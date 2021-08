Pret a Manger is planning to expand beyond city centres as branches in regional towns are “busier than they have ever been”. The coffee shop chain could boost its presence in towns and travel hubs as the company grapples with the impact of the Covid pandemic.Pret has been hit hard by lockdowns and the move to homeworking, with fewer tourists, shoppers and commuters heading into city centres where many of its outlets are based.The company is now looking at opening around 100 franchised shops across the country and expanding its presence across the UK.According to The Sunday Times, the chain...