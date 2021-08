Barkley is only 8-months-old and he's already 30 pounds and just as gentle as can be! Do you have room in your heart for this soon-to-be big boy?. I think Barkley is gorgeous and just look at that grin! I feel like he's smiling at me through the camera lens! Why don't you find out that smile is for YOU? Make an appointment to meet him at Pet Savers of Shreveport and fill out an adoption application today! Barkley is up to date on all of his shots and his adoption fee is $150.