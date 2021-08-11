Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Adopt this Barbie and Get All of Her Puppy Love and Kisses

By Bristol
Posted by 
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barbie may not have as many outfits as the doll, but she has lots of love to give and she's real... and she's waiting for you at Pet Savers of Shreveport!. Barbie is a gorgeous senior Shepherd/Lab mix and she's a little skittish, but you would be too if you didn't have a home to call your own! Barbie is also energetic and has plenty of love to give. Why don't you find out for yourself? Make an appointment to meet her at Pet Savers of Shreveport and fill out an adoption application today! Barbie is up to date on all her shots and her adoption fee is $90.

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppy Love#Volunteers#Pet Savers Of Shreveport#La 71119#Pet Savers Shreveport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Barkley is a Big Boy and Would Love to Be Your Gentle Giant!

Barkley is only 8-months-old and he's already 30 pounds and just as gentle as can be! Do you have room in your heart for this soon-to-be big boy?. I think Barkley is gorgeous and just look at that grin! I feel like he's smiling at me through the camera lens! Why don't you find out that smile is for YOU? Make an appointment to meet him at Pet Savers of Shreveport and fill out an adoption application today! Barkley is up to date on all of his shots and his adoption fee is $150.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Historic Shreveport Church Catches Fire

26 Fire and other emergency units rushed to the scene when the call came in that there was heavy smoke billowing out of Kings Highway Christian Church. The call came during a heavy thunder storm around 5:30pm Wednesday (8/18/21) when witnesses at the intersection of Kings Highway and Line Avenue lit up the 911 lines.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

3 Day Garage Sale Scheduled to Benefit NW Louisiana Orphans

I came to know of the Northwest Louisiana organization, Pick It Forward, several years ago when they were putting on a fundraiser bass tournament that I was asked to emcee. I couldn't wait to help out after meeting the President and Founder, Jamie Jett, and seeing her untiring dedication to orphans of our area. She just reeks of goodness and the things she's been able to provide these less fortunate kids here in our area have been nothing short of miraculous.
Natchitoches, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival Is Cancelled for 2021

More bad news for festival lovers in the Ark-La-Tex. The Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival is cancelled for 2021. There was no festival last year and it won't be back this year. The surge of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana has prompted the decision to call off this year's event. This is not the first event in the state to be called off for the year. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has cancelled plans to hold an event in October. The Morgan City Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has been scrapped for this year. The French Quarter Fest has been cancelled. The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival has also been cancelled for the 2nd year in a row.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Cosplay Pics From Geek’d Con 2021

Geek'd Con 2021 is in the books. After a year off, Shreveport's comic con returned with a weekend of fully masked and socially distanced fun. This year, there were a lot more masks than normal, but not just the masks that were mandated. We saw a ton of great cosplay masks as well.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Blink and You’ll Miss the New Eatery Shreveport Loves

I got a picture from a friend who claims she found a delicious new Vietnamese restaurant in Shreveport. The place is called Pham's Sandwich Shop and it's on Youree drive. I am a sucker for delicious food. It doesn't matter what type of cuisine it is, if there is good food to be had, your girl will sniff it out. I met the owner of Pham's who took time to walk me and my friends through the menu. We of course had to indulge in the spring rolls which I couldn't snap a picture of because naturally, they all went as soon as they hit the table.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

This is What Happens if you Film Shreveport’s Federal Courthouse

Have you ever wondered what happens when you film at the Shreveport Federal Courthouse? Well, now we know. A few years ago, I came across a YouTube account that travels the country, going to military bases and federal buildings attempting to get a rise out of police, military personnel, and pretty much anyone in an authoritative position. I've never been a huge fan of content creators like this, or at least a large percentage of them.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Calvary Daycare to Close Temporarily Following COVID Outbreak

Calvary Shreveport announced that their daycare will be closed for at least one week following a COVID outbreak among staff members. Hopefully this type of story won't continue, especially since the school year is now underway for several parishes in our area. Luckily, Calvary also announced that this mini-COVID-19 outbreak has not caused any effect on Calvary Baptist Academy, so students and parents can go about their week, business as usual.
Springhill, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Springhill: Home of the Elephant Skeleton

It's supposedly behind the Piggly Wiggly in Springhill. This is one of the weirdest stories I've ever heard, and it involves a circus, a skeleton, Springhill, and Piggly Wiggly. Every Tuesday, our staff gets together for a quick meeting to get a good grasp on the week ahead. Naturally, when...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

1-in-6 Louisiana Workers Don’t Like Their Boss

Let me start by proudly saying I'm happy to find myself in the group of 5 that love their boss. No, I'm not just saying that because my boss will definitely be reading this. It's true, I'm blessed with a small handful of wonderful bosses to work with and for daily, so for me, it's surprising that such a high percentage of Louisiana workers are not in the same position I am in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy