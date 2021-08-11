Adopt this Barbie and Get All of Her Puppy Love and Kisses

Barbie may not have as many outfits as the doll, but she has lots of love to give and she's real... and she's waiting for you at Pet Savers of Shreveport!. Barbie is a gorgeous senior Shepherd/Lab mix and she's a little skittish, but you would be too if you didn't have a home to call your own! Barbie is also energetic and has plenty of love to give. Why don't you find out for yourself? Make an appointment to meet her at Pet Savers of Shreveport and fill out an adoption application today! Barbie is up to date on all her shots and her adoption fee is $90.