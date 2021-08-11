Watch Trailer For ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Directed by Denzel Washington, Starring Michael B. Jordan & Chanté Adams

Image Source: YouTube user Sony Pictures Entertainment. Get ready, because Michael B. Jordan's upcoming movie is about to captivate your heart. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures shared the first trailer for A Journal for Jordan, which is directed by Denzel Washington. In the one-minute clip, we see Jordan take on the role of devoted husband and father as he plays Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier who keeps a journal for his infant son after getting deployed to Iraq. Based on a true story, the film is inspired by the memoir A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor by journalist Dana Canedy. If the short trailer is any indication, the movie is sure to be a real tearjerker. Learn more about the film, including the release date, ahead.