Watch Trailer For ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Directed by Denzel Washington, Starring Michael B. Jordan & Chanté Adams

By Ellen J. Wanjiru
blackfilm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA JOURNAL FOR JORDAN, directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan, is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child.

