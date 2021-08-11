Watch Trailer For ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Directed by Denzel Washington, Starring Michael B. Jordan & Chanté Adams
A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN, directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan, is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child.www.blackfilm.com
