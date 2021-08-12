Deputies: Rochester man had stolen car, and merch from Eastview Mall

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. deputies took a Rochester man into custody on a charge related to a stolen vehicle after a shoplifting investigation at the Eastview Mall.

Darwin Mitchell, 52, of Rochester was charged with criminal possession of stolen property after an investigation at Dicks Sporting Goods in Victor.

It was found that he was in possession of a stolen Toyota Camry, which had been reported stolen in the city of Rochester at an earlier date.

He was also found to be in possession of over $700 in stolen merchandise from the store. He was transported to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment and will appear in local court at a later date to answer the charges.

