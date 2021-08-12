Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn Yan, NY

Police: Penn Yan woman arrested after child found on village street without clothes

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WE3g_0bPSVLIx00

Police in Penn Yan arrested a local woman following a report of a small child running alone on Henry Street.

Marishka Tyler-Flores, 34, of Penn Yan was taken into custody for endangering the welfare of a child after a resident spotted a small child in her care running without clothes down the street.

Further investigation revealed that the child left the residence in the village without Tyler-Flores’ knowledge- leaving the child unsupervised for approximately 25 minutes.

The child was not injured in the incident, according to police.

Tyler-Flores was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
Penn Yan, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
AnimalsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

New York State Trooper helps rescue Bald Eagle

An injured Bald Eagle was rescued by a New York State Trooper on Sunday. New York State Trooper Angela Gilchrist rescued the eagle on I-81 in Jefferson County. Environmental Conservation Police Officers were on site with Gilchrist to help enforce the Environmental Conservation Law that works to protect the State’s environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy