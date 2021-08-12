Police: Penn Yan woman arrested after child found on village street without clothes

Police in Penn Yan arrested a local woman following a report of a small child running alone on Henry Street.

Marishka Tyler-Flores, 34, of Penn Yan was taken into custody for endangering the welfare of a child after a resident spotted a small child in her care running without clothes down the street.

Further investigation revealed that the child left the residence in the village without Tyler-Flores’ knowledge- leaving the child unsupervised for approximately 25 minutes.

The child was not injured in the incident, according to police.

Tyler-Flores was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge at a later date.

