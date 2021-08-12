Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ACV's headcount has doubled in the past two years

By Dan Miner
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACV Auction's shares are now selling slightly above the company's IPO pricing. Entrepreneurs and thought leaders explain how to build a growth-stage startup in Buffalo. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acv#Headcount#Ipo#Startup#Auction#Acv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Financial Reportspacbiztimes.com

Trade Desk income nearly doubles over past year

The Trade Desk continues to find success in 2021, as the Ventura-based advertising technology firm saw huge rises in both revenue and net income when the company announced its financial results for the second quarter on Aug. 9. Co-founder and CEO Jeff Green said the company “significantly surpassed” its own...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

$420M team drops Ameriprise for LPL as firm’s headcount tops 19,000

After spending his entire career with Ameriprise, a 34-year veteran financial advisor dropped the firm for its largest independent broker-dealer rival. Alan Kodama of Honolulu-based Pacstar Financial Group and a team of three other advisors and four office support staff across four locations in Hawaii affiliated with LPL Financial, the firm said July 12. Pacstar managed $420 million in client assets with Ameriprise. The recruiting announcement followed LPL surpassing 19,000 advisors in its headcount with assets above $1 trillion for the first time in the company’s history by the end of the second quarter.
Culver City, CAbizjournals

Sweetgreen taps technology chief from Starbucks ahead of planned IPO

Wouleta Ayele will join restaurant chain Sweetgreen as its chief technology officer Aug. 17, just weeks after the company announced plans to file for a confidential IPO. Ayele joins Sweetgreen after a 16-year stint with Starbucks, where she most recently served as the senior vice president of Starbucks Technology Services.
New Orleans, LAbizjournals

Consumer electronic startup Fledging raises bridge round

A local startup has secured an injection of funds. Consumer electronic startup Fledging has completed raising a bridge round of $425,000. Fledging leaders said the participants in the round included original investors in the company along with two new investors, with one located in New Orleans. The bridge round will go toward promoting and launching a new product, a multi-port charger.
Businessbizjournals

Goodyear's venture arm invests in AmpUp, an EV software and app maker

Goodyear Tire & Rubber's venture capital arm has made an undisclosed investment in AmpUp, an electric vehicle (EV) software company and network provider. AmpUp, based in Cupertino, California, gives businesses and property owners the ability to manage multiple charge stations and locations on one platform. "Goodyear is interested in enabling...
Businessbizjournals

P&G poised to overtake world's largest advertiser

Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble is set to topple the world's largest advertiser, according to an analysis by industry publication Advertising Age. Ad Age on Aug. 12 released an analysis of P&G's (NYSE: PG) ad spending for its fiscal year that just ended on June 30 and estimates the maker of Tide and Bounce spent $11.5 billion on marketing in its most recent fiscal year.
Businessbizjournals

Market research firm Mintel appoints new SVP of consulting for the Americas

Mintel has appointed Marie Becker as senior vice president, head of consulting for the Americas. Becker joins the market research firm from insights and strategy consultancy Ignite 360, where she was senior vice president. She previously spent 13 years at Wells Fargo, holding roles in consumer insights and strategy as...
Credits & Loanspymnts.com

Credit Union Innovation

Report: 60 Percent Of Credit Union Members Look To Other FIs For Credit Products. Whether it’s business credit or personal loans that are walking out the door, only about 40 percent of credit union members consider it highly important to get all their financial and credit products from their local CU. According to the new Credit Union Innovation Playbook: Portfolio Leakage Edition, a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration, fresh innovation is the only thing that can stop the leakage.
Real Estatebizjournals

Rent-to-own property tech company Divvy Homes pockets $200 million

Proptech Divvy Homes has big hiring and growth plans after raising $200 million in a Series D round Friday. The financing was co-led by Tiger Global Management and Caffeinated Capital. The latest financing placed a valuation on the San Francisco-based company of about $2 billion — quadruple the level reached...
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Northern Dynasty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) on Monday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares...
Economybizjournals

Hyatt buying Funjet parent Apple Leisure Group from private equity firms for $2.7 billion

Hyatt Hotels Corp. said it's buying Pennsylvania-based travel conglomerate Apple Leisure Group from KKR and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash. The Chicago-based hospitality giant (NYSE: H) said the addition of ALG’s properties will double Hyatt’s global resorts footprint. ALG brands include Funjet Vacations, which ALG acquired when Bayside travel company Mark Travel Corp. merged with Apple Leisure in 2018, along with Secrets Resorts & Spa, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, ALG Vacations and Unlimited Vacation Club by AMR.
Credits & LoansTrendHunter.com

Wellness-Focused Retail Credit Cards

Health and wellbeing continue to be top of mind for many consumers, so the myWalgreens Credit Card and myWalgreens MasterCard are being rolled out by the retailer with this in mind. The new credit cards from the retailer are being issued by Synchrony Bank and will see customers able to receive rewards based on the kinds of purchases they make. myWalgreens Credit Card holders will earn 10% Walgreen Cash rewards when they purchase eligible products as well as 5% cash rewards on other eligible purchases, while the myWalgreens MasterCard will offer 3% Walgreen cash rewards for eligible purchases outside Walgreens.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 763.0 days.
Real Estatethebalance.com

Home Equity Loan and Line of Credit Requirements

One advantage of being a homeowner is the ability to build equity in your home. You can tap into that equity in the form of a home equity loan or line of credit to pay for home improvement projects, or to pay off other types of debt. Since a home equity line of credit tends to have a lower interest rate than many other types of credit, you can, for example, pay off medical bills or consolidate credit card debt, while paying less interest.
Economyaikenceo.com

Talent on the Move: Financial Services Professionals Confident in their Job Security and the Market

The latest study by global specialist financial services recruitment firm, Selby Jennings, discovered 58% of Financial Services professionals are confident in the current job market, a rapid reversal from last year's findings, where a small segment (23%) canvassed optimism. Well over half (67%) of global respondents feel confident in keeping their jobs over the next 6 months, with 54% also sharing an optimistic caliber in regard to their economic projections.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TD Securities Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$48.00

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Sunday, June 6th.
Softwarebizjournals

Amazon cloud exec to leave for Goldman Sachs, adding to string of high-level departures

An Amazon Web Services executive is leaving to lead engineering for Goldman Sachs' investment division, according to his LinkedIn profile. Kamlesh Talreja on Thursday announced he was leaving Amazon.com Inc. after 16 years between the company's retail, Prime Video and cloud-computing divisions. He'll be working for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as the company looks to expand its cloud-based financial technology, according to an internal memo first reported on by Business Insider.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 1,143.6% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy