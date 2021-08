Of all European companies, 45 percent invested money in one way or another to reduce the effects of climate change, for example by reducing or offset CO2 emissions. In the United States, it accounts for less than a third of all companies. Northern and Western European companies are at the forefront. For example, 58 percent of Dutch companies have already invested due to the weather. Only in Finland is that percentage even higher. In Ireland it is only 19 per cent, in Greece 18 per cent.