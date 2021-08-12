Cancel
Here is another reason for everyone to ask for help

 4 days ago

You and I ask the Lord for a great many things. When we pray for ourselves, we ask him to provide what we need, we ask him to guide us as we make difficult decisions, we ask him to rescue us from challenging circumstances, and we ask him to give us the strength and courage to endure what he has called us to endure.

Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Does God speak back to you in your prayers?

We have a crisis going on in our lives right now, so I have been in perpetual praying mode. I’m basically praying without ceasing, like 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 states. “16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
Avon, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Everyone needs help at some point

AVON—What happens when you step out in faith and say 'yes' to a request? Sometimes we don’t know for sure, but last August the Avon United Methodist Church (UMC) Family said yes to hosting a food distribution for the Avon Community. The Abingdon Cupboard and Closet organization asked Avon UMC...
ReligionDaily Telegram

The Light Within: Signs of gratitude are blessings beyond measure

After being healed of leprosy by Christ Jesus, a Samaritan, who was among nine others healed, then “…with a loud voice glorified God … giving him thanks …” (Luke 17:15,16). Christ Jesus said, “Were there not ten cleansed? but where are the nine? There are not found that returned to...
California, KYmycarrollnews.com

Lessons worth chewing on

Recently, I became email friends with two sisters in California, Jessica and Erica, who are readers of my books and column. They both encourage me greatly. Last week, a dog bit Erica and she ended up in the hospital. When I was 9, a Basset Hound ripped a whole in...
Religionswnewsmedia.com

Spiritual Reflections: God is with us in these stressful times

We are disaster weary. Fires across Canada and the far west burn millions of acres, billowing smoke into an already chronically stressed atmosphere. Despite hopes that vaccines would solve our greatest challenges with COVID, millions around the world still wait for shots, a large portion of Americans won’t get one and the virus circulates, continuing to change.
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: The ever-flowing spirit

“He who believes in me, as the Scripture said, ‘From his innermost being will flow rivers of living water’” (John 7:38) When I first heard of the Holy Spirit, I was amazed at all that this third person of the Godhead had done. But the key words there were “had done.” It was a time that I was slow to accept the working of God in the present time. But, as our text indicates, the spirit would be given when Jesus was raised to glory. So, we now are able to have his spirit!
Religionguideposts.org

Pray for Others

I feel alone. I really need some christians friends. I feel terrible very down and skare. I have never felt like this before. So help me by praying for that God send me some good friends who would care for me and that I could care too. Please pray for...
Religionpraisebaltimore.com

Inspirational Livestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – How To Fight Darkness With Light

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from Romans 12:21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. The devotion today shows us how we can over our flesh to retaliate when someone has wronged us. This isn’t something that nonbelivers will understand. For we are taught to retaliate when someone has done us wrong. But, God says be light in a dark situation, love them who hate! Now this really walking in faith! Check out what Pastor Warren says about it:
Religionculturemap.com

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church presents Climate Change 360

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church will present a virtual lecture series to talk all about climate change, its causes, direct and indirect effects, policy that can impact its course, and actions people can take as individuals, households, businesses, schools, and faith communities to make a difference.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: A new way to pay ‘tithing’ without giving a cent to the church

The Mormon Land newsletter is a weekly highlight reel of developments in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Want this free newsletter in your inbox? Subscribe here. You also can support Mormon Land with a donation at Patreon.com/mormonland, where you can get access to swag, exclusive content and a behind-the-scenes look at how our “Mormon Land” podcast comes together.
Environmentbluemountaineagle.com

The Church of Jesus Christ Responds to Earthquake in Haiti

They organize an emergency committee and report that the missionaries are safe. They evaluate the impact and needs to provide aid.{/h4}. On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.

