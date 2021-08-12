Newtown committee to continue studying proposed ordinance banning open carry on public property. No action has been taken in Newtown on whether or not to create an ordinance banning open carry of firearms on public property. At their last meeting, the Legislative Council Ordinance Subcommittee decided to keep studying the matter. Chairman Ryan Knapp says they need to consider if the town can enact such a law. Members are looking into what other municipalities have implemented, what Newtown Police think about the idea, and if a local ordinance would contradict state law. If it's a conflict, the town could open itself to legal battles. A petition was sent to the subcommittee, signed by more than 400 people opposed to a ban on open carry. The Newtown Police Commission sent three ordinances, drafted by Newtown Action Alliance, to the Legislative Council for further consideration. They are looking at just one, restricting open carry on town-owned land.