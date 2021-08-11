Cancel
Can I withdrawal a domestic violence incident ? and can a PO determine that we can have no contact?

By Asked in Lee Center, NY
 6 days ago

I received a threatening text saying my boyfriend was going to run his car through my trailer. his grandma called and told me to call the police. boyfriend never showed. gave police no information on him but did give his grandmother's name for the trooper to speak to. I made no statement and pressed no charges. next day he did attempt to hit my trailer with his car. he was beyond high on drugs. next day his PO came to see report and said he'd get rehab and domestic violence classes. he then ran his vehicle into several trees, has many injures including a broken neck, legs and ribs. he has no memory of the past few months.

