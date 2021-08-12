Multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to recalled raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken update
In a follow-up on a report from June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 11 new Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken products, bringing the total to 28 from eight states–Illinois (9), New York (7), Indiana (4), Minnesota (4) and Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan and Nevada recording one each.outbreaknewstoday.com
Comments / 0