CDC: Vaccine safe for pregnant women

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC has released new data on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women and is recommending all people 12 years of age and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. “CDC encourages all pregnant women or women who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant women.”

