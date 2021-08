AUSTIN, Texas — The change in coordinators as a result of Steve Sarkisian prying Pete Kwiatkowski away from Washington to oversee a Texas defense that finished among the best 30 units in the country in yards per play allowed (5.22) in Chris Ash’s lone season on the Forty Acres has impacted every position group. As the Longhorns hit the field for their first preseason practice on Friday, 29 days away from the 2021 opener with Louisiana on Sept. 4, how Kwiatkowski and Sarkisian are going to manage an intriguing group of safeties and nickelbacks to put the best mix of back-end defenders on the field came into focus as one of the most significant areas needing to get sorted out in the weeks to come.