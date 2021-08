The Miami Dolphins will meet the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Saturday afternoon from Soldier Field in Chicago. The Dolphins are coming off a 10-6 season last year and were very close to getting into the playoffs, they will be looking to improve with Tua at quarterback and Brian Flores as their coach for the third straight year. As for the Bears, they had another disappointing season finishing with an 8-8 record but they did draft Justin Fields out of Ohio State and he will be fighting it out with Andy Dalton for the starting quarterback position.