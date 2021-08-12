The Gold Standard with Olympian Shannon Miller

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has been slowly putting on weight over the past several years. She is disabled, but she has been watching what she eats and working with a personal trainer to build strength. She takes several medications, including Abilify and sertraline. Her doctor ran several tests (thyroid, etc.) and all came back normal. No one can seem to explain the weight gain. She may lose 5 pounds but then puts 10 on. Her legs are so big that she has difficulty walking. Her disability of cerebral palsy does not help matters. Is there something we are missing? She’s 41 years old, and I’m afraid it’s only going to get worse as she gets older.