Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Thrice Unveil Lush New Track ‘Robot Soft Exorcism’

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thrice continue to move into more heady territory with their latest single, "Robot Soft Exorcism," a lush and gorgeous new song from their upcoming Horizons/East album. Starting in more electronic-based territory, the song unfolds in a hypnotically soaring manner that unpacks the idea of harmful and destructive systems and how to inhabit and benefit from them. The idea was initially spawned by author David Dark who coined the term in a Twitter thread and was then picked up by singer Dustin Kensrue who decided to expand upon that idea musically. He even reached out to Dark to speak at length on the subject and other topics during his podcast.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Thrice#Exorcism#Horizons East#Touche Amore#Weekly Wire#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock MusicRevolver

Fan Poll: Top 5 Cradle of Filth Songs

Revolver has teamed with Cradle of Filth for a limited-edition, exclusive "black & white marble" vinyl variant of their new album, Existence Is Futile. It's limited to 400 — order yours now!. Heavy metal is made for bands like Cradle of Filth. The veteran U.K. corpse-paint enthusiasts, fronted by inimitable...
MusicPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Tremonti Unveil Epic ‘Marching in Time’ Title Track

Tremonti are inching closer to their next studio album, issuing the hypnotically epic "Marching in Time" title track with an artistic new performance video. The song takes listeners on a journey with a spiraling guitar that ebbs and flows over its 7:34 run time. The clip for the song adds to the overall feel, with the video being a performance piece accentuated by artistic spirals and ink-spot imagery coloring the surroundings of the band's live take on the song.
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Black Midi Unveil New Track, 'Cruising'

The song was previously only available as a bonus track on the Japanese CD release of the band's latest album. black midi have shared a new track, titled 'Cruising'. Previously only available as a bonus track on the Japanese CD edition of the band's album Cavalcade, which came out earlier this year, the track was recorded during sessions for that record with producer John 'Spud' Murphy. You can listen to the track above, and check out the band's latest confirmed tour dates for this year, here.
Musicstereoboard.com

Soft Cell Unveil New Song Heart Like Chernobyl

Soft Cell have shared a new track. Heart Like Chernobyl is the latest preview of '*Happiness Not Included', their first new album in 20 years that's due out on February 25 through BMG. The song finds vocalist Marc Almond the focus as he tackles politics, relationships and issues with the...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Crankdat releases five-track ‘Sad Robot’ EP via Monstercat

Crankdat has released his Sad Robot EP via Monstercat. The five-track collection features the EP’s first two singles released earlier this summer, “Better Without You” with JT Roach and “The Feeling” with Ace Aura. Each track provides high-energy instrumental work that’s designed to pull listeners out onto the dance floor.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 power metal bands that time forgot

With 40 years of headbanging history to choose from, we could fill a top 50 with unfairly overlooked and clandestinely brilliant power metal bands. Weirdly, even though the UK gave the world Queen, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and most of the genre’s foundational cornerstones, it took a long time for the British to truly embrace power metal; DragonForce didn’t debut until 2003, and since Manowar’s 1984 Spectacle of Might Tour our islands haven’t been blessed with very thorough power metal live schedules. So there are tons of killer bands you may have missed, bands who make you want to wave a magic sword just as wildly as Helloween, Sabaton or HammerFall. Here’s 10.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

10 Most Dated Rock + Metal Videos

The music industry was given one hell of shake up with the arrival of MTV in 1981. Once everyone found out the biggest radio station in the world was the TV, the birth of the music video changed the game for the more photogenic rock stars out there. That’s not to say that all of them have aged particularly well.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Artificially Intelligent Band Recommender Takes Your Tastes Into Account

The music-recommending website Sage uses artificial intelligence to review one's favorite band and most hated band and give suggestions that match the underground acts closest to those tastes. But working with the recommender can also elicit suggestions based on more subtle shades of music partiality — it's able to group...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN Releases 'Sound Effects Version' Of 'The Writing On The Wall' Video

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have released the "special effects" version of their music video for their latest single, "The Writing On The Wall". The song, which was written by MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith and lead singer Bruce Dickinson, produced by Kevin Shirley and co-produced by MAIDEN bassist and founder-member Steve Harris, is taken from IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu", which will be released on September 3 via BMG.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Metallica Share a Revealingly Stripped-Down Mix of ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Metallica on Thursday (Aug. 12) issued a previously unheard mix of their classic Black Album single "Nothing Else Matters," containing just vocals, clean guitar and orchestra. It's quite a different beast from the original track that climaxes with bombastic drums and overdriven guitars. The version comes from Metallica's upcoming remastered...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Dead Sara Drop Angsty New Anthem ‘Heroes’

"All my heroes are dead now," belts Dead Sara vocalist Emily Armstrong in the band's angsty new anthem "Heroes." But while Armstrong may be disillusioned, there's plenty of reason to think that Dead Sara could be forming the kind of connection and adulation from fans that might result in some hero worship from others.
Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Primordial Arcana

Long before Deafheaven redefined black metal with Sunbather, Wolves In The Throne Room were already beginning to stretch the limits of what the genre could mean. They cut away the bombast of the Dimmu Borgir era and moved things closer towards trance and dark ambient. At first, black metal seemed opposed to these styles. Cut forward fifteen years and it is clear Wolves In The Throne Room have won. They’ve spawned a movement that includes Deafheaven, Alcest, Myrkur and Astronoid. Atmospheric black metal has been the dominant creative form of black metal for most of a decade at this point. They probably didn't expect this, but the Weaver brothers Aaron and Nathan have become a driving force in heavy metal’s future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy