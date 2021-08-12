Lost and adrift can be an unsettling experience

It was Saturday morning, and Bebe and I needed to leave the house by 7 a.m. No problem! When we turned onto the road, I glanced at the clock – 7 a.m. – right on schedule. Things were going well. It seemed we were even ahead of schedule and I wondered how we would spend our extra time. Then we came to that intersection on the east side of Chicago! I totally dislike that intersection. Since my first exposure to it, I’ve found it confusing. However, until the last trip and now this one, I’ve always made the right choice. Alas! No more!