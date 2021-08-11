Time to start

Cancel
By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo prepare them for the start of school, students attending Four County Career Center in Archbold picked up their packets containing their schedules and other important information for the year. Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 19 for returning seniors. Shown receiving their packets from the Director of Career & Technical Education, Rick Bachman, right, are students – from left – Drue Roush of Wauseon; Lilly Stoykoff of Evergreen; and Yoselin Sandoval of Archbold.

