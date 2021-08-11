Time to start

NMCAA Head Start 4 Full Time Temporary Family Engagement Specialists, with potential for continued employment. Guaranteed funding for this position through March 2023. Petoskey/East Jordan, Cadillac/Roscommon, Mesick/Platte, Traverse Heights/Manton. Applicant must demonstrate a strength-based philosophy and demeanor in working with, and empowering children and families, team members, and community partners. The FES will maintain confidentiality; do class selection; support families through the family partnership process and regular attendance; facilitate family engagement events and workshops; complete home visits, and goal setting with families; offer family resources; and complete data entry and tracking within Child Plus. Minimum certification requires a credentialed certification within 18 months of hire (Provided by employer). Associates or Bachelor’s degree preferred, but not required in social work, human services, counseling, or related field. Grade EC, $17.00 per hour depending on qualifications and experience. EOE. Submit Letter of Interest and Resume by August 28th . For more details go to: www.nmcaa.net.