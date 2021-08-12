Capella and Solarbuddy Shine a Light on Youths Facing Energy Poverty

“Sympathize with each other. Love each other as brothers and sisters. Be tenderhearted, and keep a humble attitude.”. Many of you have heard the saying, “Don’t judge someone until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” Well, I’m here to tell you there are some shoes you don’t ever want to slide your feet inside. Instead, I’m asking you this month to open your heart to receive some understanding of why hurt people hurt people, or hurt themselves.