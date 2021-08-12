Cancel
Capella and Solarbuddy Shine a Light on Youths Facing Energy Poverty

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis International Youth Day, Capella Hotels and Resorts will be donating 200 solar lamps to provinces in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam facing extreme energy poverty. The first initiative in a long-term partnership with SolarBuddy, a global community dedicated to alleviating energy poverty for children, Capella pledges to help youths study after dusk and improve their educational outcomes through the gift of clean, sustainable light.

