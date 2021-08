At the Tuesday, Aug. 10 meeting of the Sleepy Eye City Council, Jeff Ruhr, President of Sleepy Eye Lodging, LLC (AmericInn) was in attendance to ask for an extension on the due date of the balloon payment for the $400,000 loan the City made at the time the company purchased the then closed hotel. The original agreement called for payment on Aug. 21, 2021. Ruhr said their intention was to refinance their main loan at Americana to include the loan payment amount but the impact of covid on their sales affects the ability to do that at this time because hotels are valued based on sales. Ruhr said, "I've talked to Brad Mathiowetz at the bank and they are more than happy to keep the loan, renew it, and work with us on that [refinancing]." Ruhr said the hotel in 2021 is very close to meeting the sales figure achieved in 2019.