Karma Group Adds Karma Song Hoai In Vietnam To Resort Portfolio

Singapore Eases Quarantine Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated Travellers. On 6 August 2021, Singapore has announced in a virtual press conference that fully vaccinated travellers from eight more countries, namely, Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Norway, South Korea and Switzerland, will be allowed to serve their 14-day stay-home notice (“SHN”) at their places of residence instead of a dedicated facility from 21 August 2021. Currently, travellers from New Zealand, Brunei, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau are allowed to apply to serve SHN at their place of residence. On the other hand, as of 8 August 2021, travellers coming from Taiwan do not have to serve SHN after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival. According to the Ministry of Health (“MOH”), the list will be occasionally updated depending on the public health risk assessment. These differentiated measures for vaccinated travellers come as Singapore reaches a higher local vaccination rate. MOH also mentioned that a traveller will only be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving both doses of any COVID-19 vaccine under the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing. Meanwhile, Health Minister, Ong Ye Kung, has announced that Singapore is planning to reopen travel lanes with selected countries so vaccinated individuals can enter the island without having to serve SHN at all and may instead be asked to undergo frequent testing.