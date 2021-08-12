Cancel
Karma Group Adds Karma Song Hoai In Vietnam To Resort Portfolio

 4 days ago

The illustrious Karma Group has welcomed another elegant property into its luxury resort portfolio, this time in Vietnam. Sitting among the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Hoi An sits Karma Song Hoai. This sprawling property comprises 51 stylish suites and family rooms, each boasting private balconies and accompanied by...

Worldblooloop.com

Therme Group developing $350m wellbeing resort in Toronto

Therme Group is developing a C$350 million wellbeing resort called Therme Canada | Ontario Place in Toronto, working alongside the Ontario government and the City of Toronto. Dr Robert Hanea, CEO of Therme Group, described Therme as “a natural urban oasis where people can have fun, relax and unwind from their busy lives – boosting their physical and mental health”.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Radisson Blu Grows its Footprint in Latin America with a Resort Signing Near the Coast of Ecuador

Radisson Hotel Group Americas today announced the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Punta Blanca in Ecuador. The newly constructed hotel is only one mile from stunning beaches along the Pacific Ocean. Guests will be able to book a variety of residences in five different layouts for up to eight guests. The hotel will open with 50 residences, with the remaining 150 units opening within the following 24 months. Construction has begun and the hotel is set to open in the fall of 2022.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Daniel Simon

Rosewood Phnom Penh is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Simon as its new Managing Director. In this role, Daniel will be responsible for overseeing the ultra-luxury property's operations, guest engagement efforts, and talented team. Born in Sweden, Daniel is a luxury hospitality veteran, bringing with him three decades...
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Karma Group signs for first property in Spain

Karma Group has announced its latest acquisition, in Andalusia, Spain. Set within a state forest in the Sierras, Karma La Herriza comprises over 30 large suites, restaurants, bars and an outdoor pool with pristine views. The beautiful country estate will undergo renovations shortly, with a timeline to open in ahead...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Mews Acquires Hotel Perfect to Expand UK Operations

AMSTERDAM & LONDON - Mews, the leading cloud-based property management system (PMS), has today announced the acquisition of Hotel Perfect, one of the UK’s most popular PMS solutions for full service and independent hotel properties. The acquisition reinforces Mews’ growth in the UK market and its commitment to further invest in technology that simplifies and automates all operations for modern hoteliers and their guests.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Breakfree Wirrina Cove Opens

Accor and New Terry Developments today opened an 87-room BreakFree Wirrina Cove resort, nestled in the heart of beautiful Wirrina Cove, South Australia. The resort is set to become a destination of choice for business travellers and leisure guests looking for comfortable and convenient resort accommodation in South Australia's spectacular Gulf St Vincent.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Joined Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort as Executive Chef

Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort, managed by Shanti Hospitality Management Services, recently announced the joining of Santosh Kumar Choudhary as the Executive Chef. He joins the company with experience of more than 20 years and is all set to elevate the resorts existing reputation as one of the key mountain destinations. Passionate about the regional cuisines, Santosh works to source ingredients from local, sustainable producers. A hands-on team member, he is a believer in modern management techniques and encourage practices to improve efficiency.
Charitiesbreakingtravelnews.com

Karma Group makes British Asian Trust donation

Karma Group has donated more than £50,000 to the British Asian Trust following a fundraising campaign. The money will be used to combat the impact of Covid-19 in India. In May, Karma Group chairman, John Spence, launched the Karma Mayday initiative - a partnership with the trust, which was founded by the Prince of Wales Trust, to raise crucial funds for the country.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
Florida Statehospitalitynet.org

New resort opens on America's #1 Beach: Bellwether Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida

Bellwether Beach Resort opened on August 13th in St. Pete Beach, Florida as the destination's newest independent beachfront hotel and the first in more than ten years. Housed inside an iconic tower that's been a fixture on St. Pete Beach since the 1970s, Bellwether debuts as a trendsetter in this award-winning destination with its bold design, unmatched dining experiences, and elevated services.
Societycitizensjournal.us

Is This The Road To Totalitarianism?

People can tell themselves that they didn’t see where things have been heading for the last 17 months, but they did. They saw all the signs along the way. The signs were all written in big, bold letters, some of them in scary-looking Germanic script. They read … “THIS IS THE ROAD TO TOTALITARIANISM.”
Worldtatler.com

Why Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent surgery last week

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent surgery in her home country of South Africa on Friday, the royal palace announced in a statement. It comes as speculation grows over her absence from the principality and the state of her marriage. In a statement, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco said: ‘Princess Charlene...
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 13 August 2021

Singapore Eases Quarantine Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated Travellers. On 6 August 2021, Singapore has announced in a virtual press conference that fully vaccinated travellers from eight more countries, namely, Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Norway, South Korea and Switzerland, will be allowed to serve their 14-day stay-home notice (“SHN”) at their places of residence instead of a dedicated facility from 21 August 2021. Currently, travellers from New Zealand, Brunei, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau are allowed to apply to serve SHN at their place of residence. On the other hand, as of 8 August 2021, travellers coming from Taiwan do not have to serve SHN after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival. According to the Ministry of Health (“MOH”), the list will be occasionally updated depending on the public health risk assessment. These differentiated measures for vaccinated travellers come as Singapore reaches a higher local vaccination rate. MOH also mentioned that a traveller will only be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving both doses of any COVID-19 vaccine under the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing. Meanwhile, Health Minister, Ong Ye Kung, has announced that Singapore is planning to reopen travel lanes with selected countries so vaccinated individuals can enter the island without having to serve SHN at all and may instead be asked to undergo frequent testing.
Economyeturbonews.com

North American inbound tourism spend declined by 74.1% in 2020

North America’s forecast recovery follows the general global travel consensus that domestic tourism will recover first by 2022, but international arrivals will not recover until 2024. Total international arrivals to the region declined 67% year-on-year in 2020. Region’s inbound expenditure declined by 74.1%. Forecasts for inbound tourism expenditure suggest it...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

HNtv INSIDERS: F&B heavyweights discuss post-pandemic industry revival

In this episode of HNtv Insiders, Emma Banks, VP F&B Strategy & Development EMEA at Hilton talks with Naim Maadad, chief executive and founder at Gates Hospitality, about the past 18 months in business and the revival of the F&B industry post-pandemic... as a preview and scene-setter for their session on this topic at the 17th edition of the Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai live in person from 20-22 September 2021.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

WTTC expresses condolences to the people of Haiti

Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President WTTC said: “The thoughts of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), and its Members are with those who have been affected by the terrible hurricane in Haiti which has taken so many lives, and devasted thousands of families. “We send our sincere condolences to...

