Ainsworth, IA

New Daycare Facility Coming to Ainsworth City Center

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members gathered Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming opening of a daycare center in Ainsworth. Washington Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, Washington Economic Development Group, Ainsworth City Council members and others took part in a “groundbreaking” ceremony for Little Ducklings Daycare, an in-home provider in Washington that will be moving into the former elementary school now known as the Ainsworth City Center. Little Ducklings Owner Trisha Morrison grew up in Wayland and lives with her husband and four children in Washington, where she has done in-home daycare for four years.

www.kciiradio.com

