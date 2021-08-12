Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, IA

Washington County Conservation Board to Hold Discussions on Recent Projects

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Conservation Board will be holding discussions and providing updates on recent projects during their regular meeting today. Updates will be provided on Jacob Donaldson’s eagle scout project at Foster Woods pond in Wellman and installation of a new patrol truck. Discussion and possible action will take place for the Kewash Trail phase 2 construction scheduled to start August 16th, and Brinton Timber, as well as a closed session.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Wellman, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy