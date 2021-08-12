Washington County Conservation Board to Hold Discussions on Recent Projects
The Washington County Conservation Board will be holding discussions and providing updates on recent projects during their regular meeting today. Updates will be provided on Jacob Donaldson’s eagle scout project at Foster Woods pond in Wellman and installation of a new patrol truck. Discussion and possible action will take place for the Kewash Trail phase 2 construction scheduled to start August 16th, and Brinton Timber, as well as a closed session.www.kciiradio.com
