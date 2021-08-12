Michael Bergan
ELGIN — Michael Raymond Bergan, “Boz,” “Mike,” 66, of Elgin, passed away April 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 39 years to Jacqueline Bergan (nee Walsh); and loving father to Andrea (Christopher) Baar, of Coral Springs, Fla., and Jaime (David Bouchard) Bergan, of McHenry. Michael was the dear brother of James (Monica) Bergan, of Australia, the late Jack (Dolores) Bergan, of Buckingham, Sue Ann (the late Joseph) Fraher Schwaller and Sally (Joseph) Myers, of Dwight; along with being the greatest uncle to 21 nieces and nephews.www.daily-journal.com
Comments / 0