Taiwan, US Coast Guards Meet Despite Chinese Pressure

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Officers from the U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards have met to discuss improving cooperation and communication despite efforts by China to isolate the self-governing island democracy. The virtual meeting held Tuesday came amid moves by the U.S. and others to defy Beijing’s pressure campaign aimed at compelling...

Foreign Policy
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Foreign Policy
The Week

Chinese state media sends 'ominous' warning to Taiwan after U.S.'s Afghanistan exit

In an editorial from The Global Times, the Chinese state media outlet sent what appears to be an 'ominous' message to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, amid concerns that Beijing may one day launch an invasion of the island. The gist of the message? That the outcome in Afghanistan shows that the U.S., Taiwan's closest and most powerful ally, won't be around to help when the island needs it most.
Politics

Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan, premier says

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, offering an indirect warning to powerful neighbour China not to be “deluded” into thinking it could take the island. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory,...
China

China Holds Assault Drills Near Taiwan After 'Provocations'

BEIJING (Reuters) - China carried out assault drills near Taiwan on Tuesday with warships and fighter jets exercising off the southwest and southeast of the island, in what the country's armed forces said was as a response to "external interference" and "provocations". Taiwan, which Beijing claims as Chinese territory, has...
Afghanistan

The fall of Kabul resonates in the Chinese press and represents geopolitical failures for Beijing – China, Middle-earth

The takeover of Kabul by the fundamentalist Taliban group has had a strong impact on the Chinese press and social networks. At the head of the images of a helicopter leaving the American embassy in Afghanistan and a comparison with a similar scene in Saigon – now Ho Chi Minh, capital of Vietnam -, in 1975, the subject on the Afghan crisis on Weibo, a kind of Chinese Twitter, has attracted more than 33 million posts.
Politics

Xi’s Dictatorship Threatens the Chinese State

In his quest for personal power, he’s rejected Deng Xiaoping’s economic reform path and turned the Communist Party into an assemblage of yes-men. Xi Jinping, the ruler of China, suffers from several internal inconsistencies which greatly reduce the cohesion and effectiveness of his leadership. There is a conflict between his beliefs and his actions and between his public declarations of wanting to make China a superpower and his behavior as a domestic ruler. These internal contradictions have revealed themselves in the context of the growing conflict between the U.S. and China.
Politics
TheDailyBeast

China Says It Will Be ‘Friendly’ With Taliban After Rapid Afghanistan Takeover

The rapid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has been met with horror by leaders around the world—but not in Beijing. China, which shares 46 miles of border with Afghanistan, has become the first major power to welcome the news that the Taliban has seized the capital city of Kabul and overthrown the Western-backed government. “China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday. The news has also been celebrated in Chinese state media, with Hu Xijin, the editor in chief of the Global Times, ridiculing the United States by saying that the transfer of power in Afghanistan was “even more smooth” than the one between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Foreign Policy
AFP

China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban after rout

China is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan, a government spokeswoman said Monday, after the Taliban seized control of the country. Beijing has sought to maintain unofficial ties with the Taliban throughout the US' withdrawal from Afghanistan, which spurred an advance by the Islamist hardliners across the country that saw them capture the capital Kabul on Sunday. China shares a rugged 76-kilometre (47-mile) border with Afghanistan. Beijing has long feared Afghanistan could become a staging point for minority Uyghur separatists in the sensitive border region of Xinjiang.
Public Health

China open for covid origin study

Beijing told foreign diplomats Friday that China was open to further studies on the origins of the coronavirus, but only if they are based on the findings of a joint China-World Health Organization report published in March that downplayed the possibility of a lab leak. The announcement came as the...
Foreign Policy

China to face 'uphill battle' in its quest to annex Taiwan:

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): China will face an increasingly "uphill battle" in its quest to annex Taiwan as Taiwanese people's pursuit of a separate national identity continues to grow stronger, a Chinese dissident Jianli Yang said. In an opinion piece in Newsweek on Friday, Jianli, founder and president of...

