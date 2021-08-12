Cancel
Does this Aerial View of Shreveport Make It Look Like a Third World Country?

By Erin McCarty
1130 AM: The Tiger
1130 AM: The Tiger
 5 days ago
I guess I have become the street light police for Shreveport and Bossier City. It's a job I really don't want, but this is a topic that is so irritating. And this is not a problem with this Mayor or this administration. This problem goes back for decades. But will anyone find a way to solve it?

Bossier City, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Bossier Mayor Takes Hilarious Jab at Adrian Perkins

It didn't take Tommy Chandler long to win over Bossier City residents. Sure, Tommy Chandler hasn't been mayor of Bossier City very long at all, but as a Bossier resident, he may have just won my vote for life. I haven't met Tommy yet, but I have been told by several people that he has an awesome personality, and a great sense of humor.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

New Plan for Shreveport’s Arthur Circle School

Caddo school leaders are looking at possible options for the Arthur Circle school campus in Shreveport. Last summer, the Caddo School Board voted to close Arthur Circle and send those students to the Broadmoor STEM Academy, a Pre-K through 8th grade school. Board member Christine Tharpe is proposing using the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Texas v Louisiana: Why are Their Policies on Masks So Different?

Yesterday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that starting Wednesday August 4th, 2021 Louisiana will reinstate it's statewide mask mandate. Meanwhile, last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning mask mandates or mandating COVID vaccines by government agencies across the state. For two states that border each other, how could the approach to the same issue be so drastically different?
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

One Person Shot at Popeyes in Shreveport

Luckily, the injuries appear to be non-threatening. Another day, another shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana. It really does get tiresome reading news about shootings in Shreveport. It's even more tiresome having to write so many articles about them. Yet, here we are, reporting another senseless shooting. The latest shooting happened at...
Bossier City, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Why Was Shreveport Left High and Dry by the SBA?

Shreveport Bossier City got very little money from the Shuttered Venue Grant fund administered by the Small Business Administration. Of the 107 million dollars awarded to Louisiana businesses, festivals, event venues and others across the state, only about $1.3 million dollars was approved for entities in Shreveport Bossier City. Why did this happen?
Bossier Parish, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

You Can Expect Rolling Roadblocks Today on I-20 in Bossier Parish

Drivers can expect slowdowns today, Thursday, July 29, 2021, if they're traveling on I-20 east in Bossier Parish. Pack your patience, because this road work is taking place on I-20 east in Bossier today between the Industrial Drive exit and I-220 at Harrah's Louisiana Downs from 8 am until 12 pm. This is a part of the project to extend I-220 to Barksdale Air Force Base. Unfortunately, this rolling roadblock surprised us because the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development only posts about roads being closed, not rolling roadblocks.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

25 Ways to Say You’re from Shreveport Without Saying You’re from Shreveport

If there's one thing we know for sure, Shreveport is a very unique place to live! And that may be the biggest understatement of the century!. Louisiana as a whole marches to the beat of a different drummer. Hello? Parishes, anyone? Napoleonic law? With that being said, there are a million ways to tell someone you're from Shreveport without actually saying the words that you're from Shreveport. Yes, our town has a ton of unique attributes that only someone local would know about. That said, we know that we've just scratched the surface when it comes to these locals-only experiences. These are just the first 25 things about Shreveport that we've curated. Trust me, there will be plenty more add ons to the list over the coming weeks, so if you have a 'Tell me you're from Shreveport without saying you're from Shreveport' anecdote to add to the list, I'm all ears!

