Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Hollywood Beach home to Gelato-go

Fast Casual
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian gelato chain Gelato-go is opening another Florida location, this time at 707 N Broadwalk #14 in Hollywood Beach, Florida. It marks the 17th store for the brand that launched in Miami in 2013, according to a press release. "We are thrilled by the warm welcome we've had in Florida...

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Beach#Gelato#Beachfront#Circle#Ocean Drive#Food Drink#Italian#N Broadwalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Only In Florida: Iguana Found Thrashing Around Toilet In Hollywood Home

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Here’s something sure to make you feel a little uncomfortable. Imagine you go to sit down on in the most popular seat in the house and there’s an iguana thrashing around right underneath you. That’s exactly what happened at Hilberth Home in Hollywood when a spiny tailed iguana was found splashing around in the toilet bowl. It happened to Kurt Hilberth on Saturday, July 24. Hilberth told CBS4’s Ted Scouten he first noticed the unwanted toilet intruder out of the corner of his eye, when he went to the bathroom to brush his teeth. “It was so big that it was...
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This Race Car-Inspired Restaurant In Florida Offers Unobstructed Views Of The Ocean

Let’s be honest, there’s no shortage of restaurants in Florida that are situated on the beach, with incredible food and even better views. But what sets apart Racing’s North Turn is the fact that it is loaded with history! The history of this restaurant dates back to the 1930s when racing on Daytona Beach began. Come see the place that started it all when you visit Racing’s North Turn in Florida.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida restaurants: Now open, coming soon and closed

Got a tip for this weekly check on what’s happening in South Florida’s dining scene? Email Arlene Borenstein-Zuluaga at aborenstein@sunsentinel.com. Stay up to date with the South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. ...
Miami, FLMiami New Times

July 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

July was a month of renewal for Miami's restaurant scene, as several beloved restaurants reopened — either after a long COVID-induced hiatus or in completely reimagined spaces. Bar Lab's Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar finally opened its permanent space in downtown Miami and Don's Five Star Dive Bar opened...
Restaurantscityandshore.com

Ten dock-and-dine restaurants that will float your boat

The late-summer sun scorches the cloudless, cerulean sky like an acetylene torch — hey, but you’re cool. Lounging on the deck of your 62-footer, you’re chilled by the refreshing sea spray mist. The sway of the waves gently rocks you on the water. The salty breeze animates your hair and caresses your sun-kissed skin with the blissful, ocean-borne balm of ain’t-life-grand.
Restaurantsluxurytravelmagazine.com

Best Caribbean Beach Bars

The Caribbean and Mexico are currently the two most popular destinations for American travelers — and on top of that, people are doubling down on fun while traveling. Here is our round-up of some of the best Caribbean beach bars -- so kick off your shoes and pull up a chair!
Sanibel, FLFlorida Weekly

Luxurious home near the beach

This Sanibel ground-level home at 1266 and 1268 Par View Drive sits on two lots for additional privacy and has 4 bedrooms, 4 baths (3 are ensuites), impact windows and doors with an office den and no grout marble flooring. The home has a private dining room with built-in cabinets, vaulted high tray ceilings and electric curtains in the living room. There is a large pool and sundeck area, kitchen with eat-in dining area, large master bedroom suite with mitered glass sitting area and private upstairs bedroom suite with open sun deck. With the beach only about a 15-minute walk away, join the semi-private Sanibel Island Golf Club or tennis club, also nearby. McMurray and Members of Royal Shell Real Estate lists the home at $2,295,000. For more information, contact John Nicholson at 239-849-3250 or John@McMurrayandMembers.com. ¦
Ocean Isle Beach, NCfoxwilmington.com

Fire destroys Ocean Isle Beach home

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A large house was destroyed in fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach. Five units responded to the scene at 99 Ocean Isle West Boulevard, where huge flames were visible throughout the night. All of the occupants were able to safely leave the home.
Festivalcoralgableslove.com

South Beach Seafood Festival 2021 Promo Code 20% OFF

Four days of fun! The 8th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival is back to take over Miami in October on the sands of South Beach. This Florida seafood festival kicks off Miami’s globally-recognized stone crab season October 20-23, 2021 in the best way that South Beach knows how! Plus, ticket price includes all-day open bar! If you want to get your tickets go to sobeseafoodfest.com and use promo code CGLOVE for 20% OFF your ticket price.
RestaurantsFast Casual

Pollo Loco feeding (Miami) Dolphins

Miami-based Pollo Tropical has become the official chicken of the Miami Dolphins thanks to a three-year agreement that includes in-game, in-market and community service events starting with the upcoming NFL season. Pollo Tropical and the Dolphins have loyal fanbases in the South Florida community and now Dolphins fans will have...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Whatever Happened To Lum's Restaurant?

There are so many restaurants that were once popular and full of hungry bellies every day. Restaurants like Sambo's, a pancake house, Chi-Chi's, a casual Mexican dining experience and even the original Mcdonald's aren't around anymore, per Delish. Instead, it was turned into an unofficial museum in 1971!. The historical...
Houston, TXhoustonfoodfinder.com

22 New Restaurants Participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021

Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) is back for its 19th year with enough new restaurants to fill the Astrodome. This year’s dining-for-charity fundraiser is from August 1 through Sept 6 — just over a month — and it is the largest event of its kind in the United States. Over 200 restaurants participate by creating prix fixe menus at set prices, and a portion of the sales benefits the Houston Food Bank.
Restaurantseverout.com

This Week In Portland Food News: A New Sports Bar with a Rooftop Patio Arrives, Baon Kainan Prepares to Open, and SushiLove Closes Its Restaurant

This week, the new "bar with sports" Jackie's offers birria brisket nachos and a stellar rooftop patio. Plus, the Filipino cart Baon Kainan gets ready to open, and SushiLove closes its brick-and-mortar location. Read on for all of that, plus fun events for this weekend, like a Harry Potter's Birthday celebration at DB Dessert Company. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy