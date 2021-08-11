Tamia Jackson, ’21

To my friends in Jackson: I have a shared room in Lodi, CA! If you would like to see, call, or write to me, my new address is: Vivian Fernandez c/o Fairmont Rehabilitation Hospital 950 S. Fairmont Avenue Room #20B Lodi, CA 95240 (209) 368-0693. I am sorry I didn't have a chance to say goodbye to all of you. I know it was unexpected and happened pretty suddenly, but I am doing okay. I miss going to the ball games and watching all the boys play games. You boys will always be dear to my heart. I remember sitting around my apartment and discussing the local news, gossip, what was on sale in the paper and family commitments. You are all special people to me. I love and miss you all very much. I hope to hear from you soon! All my love, Vivian Fernandez.