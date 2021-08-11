Tamia Jackson, ’21
What makes Friday even better? Showing off an amazing graduate from the Class of 2021! Tamia Jackson shares what she’s doing and planning for the future:. “Currently, I am working from home as a customer service rep for Hulu. I am getting more experience working with people and customer service to prepare me for my future endeavors. I plan to launch my very own Black-owned beauty supply store in February 2022 in Richmond, Va. I plan to uplift, give back and encourage the Black community.sbc.edu
