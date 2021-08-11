Cancel
Tamia Jackson, ’21

By wmalexander
sbc.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes Friday even better? Showing off an amazing graduate from the Class of 2021! Tamia Jackson shares what she’s doing and planning for the future:. “Currently, I am working from home as a customer service rep for Hulu. I am getting more experience working with people and customer service to prepare me for my future endeavors. I plan to launch my very own Black-owned beauty supply store in February 2022 in Richmond, Va. I plan to uplift, give back and encourage the Black community.

sbc.edu

Comments / 0

#Hulu
