Theater & Dance

ReSound Music Fest

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcane Artists is proud to present a two-day event with two unique stages at Forever Found Humboldt, both with PK sound. We are bringing acts from all over the state, to beautiful Humboldt County. ReSOUND will feature singers, musicians, producers, DJs, dancers, vendors, and more. We kick off Friday, 8/13 where Raeya headlines the Fuego takeover at the Kraken's Lair, a popular night of Reggaeton, Tropical Bass, Dance Hall, Latin House, Cumbia, Moombahton & More with performances by Pressure, Montoya, & a special guest DJ. The Nova Stage is headlined by Redbull Scratch champion DJLAZYBOY, in a specially curated night of trap, future bass, and hip hop. Don't miss performances by Nips, Dipp, 1942 Boys, & the Vagabond dancers.

