Americus, GA

Faithfulness and Fruitfulness

By TRACY K. HALL
Americus Times-Recorder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a welcome mat being laid out for you. St. John’s Anglican Church is reserving you a seat for their new contemporary worship service. It will be held in their parish hall located at 230 Southland Road on Sunday evenings at 5pm. The Americus Times-Recorder sat down for a conversation with the church’s rector, Jim Barton. The excitement over creating something new is tangible at St. John’s. They have long invested much prayer into this adventure and are looking forward to opening their doors on Sunday evenings. “This whole service came out of our prayers. We feel like this service is something God has called us to do, and we hope he is calling a lot of folks in our community to be with us.” Jim describes Anglicans as “gospel centered, spiritually focused group of Christians.” St. John’s is home to many of our neighbors, and as Jim describes them, “our congregation relies on prayer. It is such a key in our story and journey. We are known as a group of people who are very much committed to worship.” Jim explains why worship is so vital. “People were created for worship. Whether it be God or something else, there is something in the core of our being that is yearning to serve and love something greater than ourselves. Worship is where we declare our love for God, express our gratitude for the grace God has shown to us, where we declare our faith and in rejoice in God’s faithfulness to us.”

www.americustimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

