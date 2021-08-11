Cancel
UW Study Looks Into Chronic Wasting Disease

By Eve Hamilton
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of University of Wyoming researchers presents evidence that chronic wasting disease is driving evolution in mule deer. Holly Ernest, a UW professor of wildlife genomics and disease ecology, was part of a research group that examined a single genetic mutation that is tied to the progression of chronic wasting disease in mule deer.

Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com
