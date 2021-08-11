UW Study Looks Into Chronic Wasting Disease

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 3;22(15):8340. doi: 10.3390/ijms22158340. Chemotactic cytokines-chemokines-control immune cell migration in the process of initiation and resolution of inflammatory conditions as part of the body’s defense system. Many chemokines also participate in pathological processes leading up to and exacerbating the inflammatory state characterizing chronic inflammatory diseases. In this review, we discuss the role of dendritic cells (DCs) and the central chemokine receptor CCR7 in the initiation and sustainment of selected chronic inflammatory diseases: multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and psoriasis. We revisit the binary role that CCR7 plays in combatting and progressing cancer, and we discuss how CCR7 and DCs can be harnessed for the treatment of cancer. To provide the necessary background, we review the differential roles of the natural ligands of CCR7, CCL19, and CCL21 and how they direct the mobilization of activated DCs to lymphoid organs and control the formation of associated lymphoid tissues (ALTs). We provide an overview of DC subsets and, briefly, elaborate on the different T-cell effector types generated upon DC-T cell priming. In the conclusion, we promote CCR7 as a possible target of future drugs with an antagonistic effect to reduce inflammation in chronic inflammatory diseases and an agonistic effect for boosting the reactivation of the immune system against cancer in cell-based and/or immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-based anti-cancer therapy.