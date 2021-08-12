How To Start Online Salon Business In 2021? Salon Business Model

After moving from a small town and selling her salon, which she owned and operated, DiAnn Kiefer wanted a career change. When it came to deciding her next career path, she was reminded why she enjoyed owning her own salon. “I really enjoyed the business aspect of it. After finding a position at Gate City Bank as a customer service representative, I fell in love with the company culture and how they promoted within,” she says. Throughout the five years she has been there, she had been promoted numerous times, but eventually, she found the next promotion required a degree. “Becoming a senior vice president was a goal of mine, but I also had other motivation pushing me to go back to school,” she says. DiAnn’s father had just recently been in an accident and was laid off. “He had worked his way up in the company for 31 years, but after they restructured, he wasn’t needed anymore. Once he was unemployed, I watched him struggle to find work because most workplaces required a degree, which he didn’t have,” she explains. At that moment, DiAnn knew she didn’t want the same thing to happen to her, so she decided to enroll in the Business Management Associate’s degree program at Rasmussen University in November 2019. “I didn’t want anything to hold me back.”