Sloth has special place in Oliver’s family
Petition asks zoo to name baby sloth after baby born with VACTERL. There will never be another Oliver Nicholson. But his Lawrenceburg family is working hard to make sure his name and legacy lives on through a baby sloth. “He was the most adorable little guy. He was so full of life and his smile was contagious,” Alex Nicholson, Oliver’s father, said. Oliver and his twin Atticus were born seven weeks premature at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. The two…www.registerpublications.com
Comments / 0