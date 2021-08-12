Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sloth has special place in Oliver’s family

registerpublications.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetition asks zoo to name baby sloth after baby born with VACTERL. There will never be another Oliver Nicholson. But his Lawrenceburg family is working hard to make sure his name and legacy lives on through a baby sloth. “He was the most adorable little guy. He was so full of life and his smile was contagious,” Alex Nicholson, Oliver’s father, said. Oliver and his twin Atticus were born seven weeks premature at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. The two…

www.registerpublications.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sloth#Vacterl#Good Samaritan Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Cincinnati, OHwtxl.com

Family hopes Cincinnati Zoo names new baby sloth after their late son

CINCINNATI — A local family hopes the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will name the zoo's new baby sloth after their son, who died earlier this year. Alex Nicholson said when his twin sons, Oliver and Atticus, were born, they were seven weeks early, and Oliver was born with medical problems which kept him in the hospital.
PetsHello Magazine

Jamie Oliver welcomes surprise new addition to family home

Jamie Oliver, wife Jools and their five children have welcomed a new arrival to their family home in Essex – a pet snake!. WOW: Inside Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6million picture-perfect mansion. The celebrity chef posted two images of his son Buddy holding up a red, white, and yellow...
Cheshire, CTChesire Herald

A Chance To Find That Special Family Friend

Throughout the pandemic, many families acquired new furry friends to help them cope with the isolation and uncertainty of the moment. Many shelters and animal rescues have reported empty kennels for the first time in recent memory, making it potentially difficult for those looking to add a new addition to the family.
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Assistance dogs hold special place in society

The week of Aug. 1-7 is International Assistance Dog Week. The week acts as a way to celebrate the hardworking and dedicated assistance dogs that help individuals mitigate their disability-related limitations. Assistance dogs help people with disabilities perform important, everyday life activities and for many, their assistance animals have completely transformed their quality of life.
CharitiesFOX21News.com

Upcoming events to benefit Special Kids Special Families

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Special Kids Special Families is an organization that helps adults and children within our community that have disabilities. It’s time for their annual fund raisers, Bowl-A-Thon...
Family Relationshipsnny360.com

The Eicher family mourns another loss

It is with a heavy heart that I write this column. Brother-in-law Jacob (sister Emma’s husband) was admitted to the hospital while we were at the Outer Banks in North Carolina. We were able to talk to him and Emma on Thursday night, but Jacob was very weak and losing out fast. He was airlifted to a bigger hospital. We arrived home from our vacation around 9:45 p.m. and Jacob lost his battle to his illness a little before 1 a.m. Sunday. It still does not seem real that he has also been taken from us.
Kentucky StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
Family Relationships96krock.com

A Family’s “Cake Flipping” Tradition Has Gone Viral

Nobody has more birthday cake accidents than this family. They have a tradition of “cake flipping!”. Where they toss it into the air so that it flips over, and then they catch it upright. big dog nation has entered the chat🤝 #XfinityFanthem #DontQuitYourDaydream. ♬ HEADZUP WHATS UP MIX - 🅱🅰🆂🆂🅻🅸🅽🅴...
Stoneham, MAnbcboston.com

Say Hello to the Stone Zoo's Newest Baby, an Adorable 2-Toed Sloth

The Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Massachusetts, celebrated a new birthday last month, welcoming a newborn sloth on July 31, the zoo announced on Monday. The newborn Linne’s two-toed sloth was born to parents Lunesta and Nero, who were bred as part of a species survival plan, a program to ensure the survival of threatened and endangered species, the zoo said.
Politicsregisterpublications.com

Parks is living as the county’s Hometown Hero

When Ron Spurlock nominated his good friend Bill Parks of Rising Sun for the Hometown Hero award, he knew he was the man who was well deserved for the honor. A Hometown Hero is a past or present representative of the Armed Forces and is recognized for their services to the country at the Great American Ball Park at the end of the second inning during every Cincinnati Reds home game. Sergeant…
Restaurantswashingtonnewsday.com

The Beatles-themed tasting night at Olive & Grape Bistro has been announced.

The Beatles-themed tasting night at Olive & Grape Bistro has been announced. This September, Olive and Grape Bistro will hold a Beatles-themed tasting evening. In early July, the restaurant began conducting Tasting Tuesday events, which were well-received by patrons. Italian Islands, an Italian-themed tasting event, was just announced by Olive...
Cincinnati, OHNews Channel 25

Family hopes Cincinnati Zoo names new baby sloth after their late son

CINCINNATI — A local family hopes the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will name the zoo's new baby sloth after their son, who died earlier this year. Alex Nicholson said when his twin sons, Oliver and Atticus, were born, they were seven weeks early, and Oliver was born with medical problems which kept him in the hospital.
Cincinnati, OHBakersfield Channel

Family hopes Cincinnati Zoo names new baby sloth after their late son

CINCINNATI — A local family hopes the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will name the zoo's new baby sloth after their son, who died earlier this year. Alex Nicholson said when his twin sons, Oliver and Atticus, were born, they were seven weeks early, and Oliver was born with medical problems which kept him in the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy